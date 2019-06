AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Wednesday, parents are able to access their children’s STAAR test results online at TexasAssessment.gov.

Parents will need a unique access code to log in, which will be given to them by their school district or child’s teacher.

The website also gives teachers with a STAAR Assessment Management System account access to the STAAR educator portal.

The STAAR educator portal gives teachers access to rosters containing student’s results.