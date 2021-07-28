Pandemic puppy boom leading to more Parvo cases in Austin; how to keep your dog safe

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the world deals with COVID-19, puppies are dealing with a virus of their own.

Dr. Ashley Opyt with Firehouse Animal Health Center in Austin says she usually sees an increase in Parvo during the summer months, but during the pandemic, she has seen even more cases than usual.

“We have seen a huge increase in Parvo since the start of the pandemic,” Opyt said. “So many people have gotten puppies, so many people have time to go out and about and don’t realize until their puppy has been fully vaccinated, which typically occurs during 16-18 weeks of age, that they are susceptible to this virus.”

What are the signs and symptoms of Parvo?

“The big ones are vomiting and diarrhea, they can also get really tired and they can stop eating,” Opyt said.

Opyt says the virus can live in the soil for years. Keeping your puppy away from dog parks and grassy areas where other dogs might have had the virus is a good idea before they are fully vaccinated.

There is no antiviral treatment for the virus, Opyt says.

About 80% of puppies that are treated at the veterinarian survive. If you notice any signs or symptoms, take your puppy to your vet’s office immediately.