AUSTIN (KXAN) – A group supporting Palestinians rallied at the Texas State Capitol Sunday, more than a day after Hamas launched its attack on Israel.

A rally member told KXAN that they were surprised by Saturday morning’s attack and condemn the loss of life. More than 1,000 people have died since the attack began, according to reporting from NBC News.

“We’re here to support the freedom of the Palestinian people which is the freedom to live, the freedom to have basic human rights. We need to understand that the Palestinians are the victim here. They’re not the aggressor. They are acting, as you can hear, when land is occupied, resistance is justified, said Asaad Kawach.