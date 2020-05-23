Pace Bend Park closes all day Saturday due to early rush of visitors

by: KXAN Staff

Pace Bend Park Travis County

File photo of Pace Bend Park taken April 26, 2020. (KXAN: Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pace Bend Park is closed Saturday due to a high number of visitors.

The closure was confirmed by the Travis County Parks Twitter account. TCP said the park will reopen again on Sunday but with limited capacity.

Pace Bend Park was also closed Friday later in the day around 3 p.m. due to a high number of visitors.

Parks in Travis County continue to operate with day-use only access in order to allow visitors to recreate in open space and trails.

“We invite public participation in passive recreational activities, such as walking, hiking, and access to the lakes and rivers, while encouraging park users to observe appropriate social distancing,” wrote Travis County Parks on its website.

Visitors to parks in Travis County are asked to wear face coverings and bring their own hand sanitizer. Additionally, no groups larger than five people are allowed.

More details on park guidelines can be found on the COVID-19 preparedness page on the Travis County Parks site here.

