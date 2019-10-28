Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down traffic on SH 71 in Bastrop County

by: KXAN Staff

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Traffic has partially resumed on State Highway 71 in Bastrop County after a crash early Monday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, they received a call of an overturned 18-wheeler around 3:27 a.m. The crash caused both lanes of traffic to be shut down.

At approximately 6:10 a.m. DPS tweeted that eastbound lanes on SH 71 were reopened. Westbound traffic remains shut down for at least 45 more minutes.

The crash happened near Hidden Bluff in the Alum Creek area. There were no fatalities

