AUSTIN (KXAN) — Residents living on Gnarl Drive in Northwest Hills have dubbed their street “Santa Clause Lane” and it’s for good reason.

Anyone driving down the road will be greeted with multiple oversize inflatable Santas as well as other fun Christmas decorations.

Kayle Christie said a neighbor living down the street from her came up with the idea, and from there, the rest was history.

Christie said she bought multiple inflatable Santas and handed them out to some of the neighbors as well.

“We really dub it “Santa Claus Lane” now,” Christie said. “Next year we will probably have a sign up that says “Santa Claus Lane.” More and more of the neighbors, as they started coming up, really enjoyed seeing it and wanted to participate. It is just really fun and delightful.”

Ainsley Christie said she hopes to see this tradition continue for years to come.

“I think it is really fun,” Ainsley said. “I think it is funny that we are all kind of matching. Most of the time no one really drives down our street, but we have been getting a lot of cars driving down.”