Crews from ESD 1 were called to the scene on Coyote Trail just after 12:30 a.m.

Fire crews at fire in Lago Vista on August 8, 2023. (Courtesy: Travis County ESD 1)

ESD 1 told KXAN the fire was contained to the carport and a large shed with a built-in bedroom, and one person was inside the home next to the carport but police were able to get the person out safely.

According to ESD 1, the homeowner lived in Minnesota and said the home should have been vacant. It was not known why the person was inside the home.

Fire crews at fire in Lago Vista on August 8, 2023. (Courtesy: Travis County ESD 1)

ESD 1 said no one was hurt in the fire.