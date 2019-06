HANNIBAL, Missouri (KXAN) — An out-of-control hot air balloon knocking people to the ground was caught on camera at a festival in Missouri Saturday.

It happened at the bicentennial celebration in Hannibal Missouri when the balloon tried to land in windy conditions.

Several people were knocked to the ground by the basket. A little girl suffered minor injuries and one woman cut her hand.

Officials say, fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.