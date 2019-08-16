O’Rourke visits Mississippi towns targeted in ICE raids

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke has become the first presidential candidate to visit one of the Mississippi towns where federal agents raided chicken processing plants and arrested nearly 700 people for being in the country illegally.

The former Texas congressman resumed campaigning Friday after suspending his White House bid for nearly two weeks and staying in his hometown of El Paso, where a mass shooting killed 22 people on Aug. 3.

The gunman drove 600-plus miles to open fire near the U.S.-Mexico border after posting an anti-immigrant screed online.

O’Rourke says President Donald Trump’s rhetoric helped cause the killings. He’s vowed to overhaul his presidential campaign to focus on combating what he calls Trump’s hateful rhetoric.

That took him to Canton, one of six cities where poultry plants were raided last week.