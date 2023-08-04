WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A conservative group from Williamson County is hosting an event Saturday at the Round Rock Public Library sponsored by Brave Books, a traditional and Christian values children’s books organization. One Round Rock woman is hosting an additional event as a response.

The founders of Brave Books started the organization to counter progressive books they say promote an “agenda to confuse and demoralize our children and make them hate their country and the values that it was founded upon,” according to the organization’s website. They’re sponsoring dozens of “See You at The Library” events around the country to “promote free speech in our libraries and schools,” according to its website.

There are several of these events being held in Central Texas libraries, including one in Taylor, which will feature two well-known conservative figures – Brave Books author and Growing Pains actor Kirk Cameron and Riley Gaines, an activist known for protesting the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports.

Angel Carroll – a candidate for the Texas House of Representatives 52nd District in Williamson County – said when she saw that the Williamson County Citizens Defending Freedom was hosting a See You at the Library event at the Round Rock Public Library Saturday, she was compelled to host another one of her own.

“A lot of community members were concerned this event was happening,” Carroll said.

“[We’re seeing] organizations coming in saying that we don’t want books that are focusing on particularly communities and lived experiences of the LGBTQIA community, and then those of African American and other marginalized communities,” she said.

Carroll said her event will feature a round table conversation to discuss book banning and censorship in libraries around the U.S. and in Williamson County.

It’s important to note that nowhere on the Brave Books website nor on Williamson County Citizens Defending Freedom’s does it say that the “See You at the Library” events are intended to promote banning books on certain topics in schools or public libraries.

Still, Carroll thinks Brave Books’ message that the progressive themes in books are meant to “confuse and demoralize our children” is wrong.

“To me, growing up, the library was a safe space where I could be free to explore and to imagine, and to be told that experiences that relate to me as a black woman, and my brother and sisters of other cultures and identities –There’s nothing to be feared – It’s deeply problematic,” she said.

KXAN reached out to Brave Books and Williamson County Citizens Defending Freedom for a comment but never heard back. We will update this article if we receive a comment or statement.