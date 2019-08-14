Former AFD investigator pleads not guilty to 2017 sex assault accusation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A jury heard opening statements Wednesday in the sexual assault trial against a former Austin Fire Department Arson Investigator accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2017.

Marcus Reed, 49, pleaded not guilty Wednesday as the jury is set to hear opening statements in the trial that began Monday. In 2017, a woman told police Reed had stopped to help her while she was stopped in the middle of the Interstate 35 frontage road at East St. Elmo Road in southeast Austin after she had an argument with a friend.

She said Reed pulled up behind her in his work truck, flashed his emergency lights and drove her to a nearby parking lot. The victim told police she believed Reed was a police officer because of his uniform and badge. He allegedly drove her to a shopping center parking lot at 4401 Freidrich Lane where he sexually assaulted her.

During investigations, the woman picked Reed out from a photo lineup with 99% certainty, according to a police affidavit. Hours after the alleged assault, Reed logged into the Austin Police Department’s secured reporting database and searched the woman’s information, police said.

Reed faces sexual assault and official oppression charges in this case.

Other charges

After the woman came forward in 2017, new allegations came to light, leading to prosecutors indicting Reed on additional charges in June 2019.

Reed also faces felony charges of indecency with a child and aggravated perjury but those charges and case are not connected with the March 2017 assault that will go on trial Monday.