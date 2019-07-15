Online shopping could have a huge impact on environment

AUSTIN (KXAN) –Tapping “buy” on your phone and having a coffee maker delivered to your door within hours is simply too good to pass up, but it could have a huge impact on the environment.

It all comes down to efficiency. Let’s say you need a coffee maker and you decide to go to the store yourself. The trip to the store and back releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, all for one item. Here’s where online shopping is good. You order a coffee maker and it’s shipped to you. That truck doesn’t just have your coffee maker on it. It has every coffee maker that everyone on your street ordered too. Instead of 100 people making 100 trips, one truck makes one trip.

But here’s the problem with same day or next day delivery. Because everyone orders at different times, one coffee maker delivery becomes 100 coffee maker deliveries. These orders are the least efficient and cause the most harm to the environment.

One study conducted by MIT found expedited delivery has a greater carbon footprint than just going to the store yourself.

How Amazon Prime changed shopping:

Online shopping has been on the rise for years now. Just in the last decade, the number of package deliveries made by the US postal service has doubled. A big part of this is same day shipping. Earlier this year, Amazon announced plans to spend nearly a billion dollars to make one-day shipping its default shipping method. Even Wal-Mart and Target have free next day delivery.

These companies are aware of their carbon footprint. Amazon announced earlier this year that they intend to release a report detailing the impact their business has had on the environment. This report, however, has yet to materialize.

Prime tips for online shopping:

That doesn’t mean you have to stop ordering from Amazon. Instead, if you really don’t need that coffee maker tomorrow, select two, five, or even no rush shipping. This allows delivery trucks to be packed in the way that makes most sense and to increase efficiency of the delivery. No-rush deliveries sometimes come with rewards such as cash back.

Second, if you’re ordering multiple items, have them ship as one order instead of multiple tiny orders. This will not only reduce the number of deliveries made but the amount of non-reusable packing materials used as well.