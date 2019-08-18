Online retailer will pay $1000 to binge-watch ‘Friends’

LOS ANGELES – MAY 6: (L-R) In this handout photo provided by NBC, the cast of “Friends”, actors Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox-Arquette, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston sat down with Jay Leno for a special “Tonight Show,” on the set of Central Perk on May 6, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBC via Getty Images)

(KXAN) — Online retailer, Frontier Communications, is offering one Friends superfan $1,000 to watch 25-hours of the hit NBC show. Could this job be any sweeter?

That’s 25-hours straight of smelly cats, pivots, and breaks.

The winner will be required to live-tweet during the marathon and post selfies with their actual friends — the ones who haven’t moved to Yemen or are currently backpacking through western Europe.

Along with the money, the fan will get a 12-month subscription to Netflix.

Anyone interested can apply on the Frontier Communications website here.