Online delivery workers say they’ll strike during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Workers for Instacart sat they’ll strike after concerns about their safety while delivering orders.

The delivery service uses shoppers, or someone to grab your groceries for you and deliver them. The company says they are working to make the job safer for their employees, but as of now, the strike is set for today.

Workers are asking for safety gear, hazard pay, a default tip of 10% and an extra $5 per order. Instacart says they will give hand sanitizer for workers and make it easier for customers to set their own tipping.

Our priority is to safely serve the Instacart community. Today we’re announcing new safety measures including manufacturing & distributing our own hand sanitizer to shoppers & launching a new customer tip default feature to help shoppers earn higher tips. https://t.co/mR0eBA71TP — Instacart (@Instacart) March 29, 2020

Instacart has also announced an extension of temporary paid leave to workers diagnosed with coronavirus, giving them two weeks of paid leave.

Demand for delivery services is tending up as Austin, and Instacart is looking to hire 300,000 new shoppers to help with orders.