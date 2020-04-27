One week since ambush, San Marcos Police Department and families push through

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — It’s been a week since San Marcos police say a man ambushed three of their officers, killing Officer Justin Putnam and wounding officers Justin Mueller and Franco Stewart.

“We feel numb and then we feel overwhelmed, it’s like every emotion you can think of,” says Kelsea Putnam, Officer Justin Putnam’s little sister.

Over the last week since her brother died in the line of duty, she has been sharing memories of Officer Putnam: A comic.

“He made everyone laugh and he never tried to make anyone laugh,” Kelsea says, explaining that her brother brought joy to people effortlessly.

A family man…

“He was proud to tell them his mom was picking him up. And [his friends] were making fun of him and he was just smiling and proud,” Kelsea says.

He was also her protector, she says, remembering that Putnam would text her to remind her to lock her doors at night.

“He was cooler than a dad but he was like my second dad,” says Kelsea.

“I’m trying to wrap my head around how much more tragedy that a mid-sized agency can endure,” says Danny Arredondo, a field representative for the Combined Law Enforcement Associations Of Texas, or CLEAT.

Arredondo retired from the department in January.

He says San Marcos police have endured a lot since 2017.

“Our shift was working the day Ken Copeland’s life was taken. And since then, we had Claudia Cormier who was struck on the interstate while picking up debris. And then we had Paul… Followed by the shooting incident,” Arredondo says.

That’s why he and dozens of others were at Tacos Flor’s barbecue benefit for Officer Paul Beller, who was hit by a car while responding to a call in March.

Officer Paul Beller was hit by a passenger car in March. (KXAN/Tahera Rahman)

“He was the guy that I knew that I-we could always count on to be there for every one of us in good times and bad times, so here we are,” Arredondo says.

Arredondo and Kelsea say the community support has been overwhelming.

“We are amazed. It’s beautiful,” Kelsea says.

Even after he’s gone, learning more about her big brother every day.

“We have learned about so many different people that he’s touched,” she says. “We’ll be celebrating his life for the rest of our life.”

Sunday’s benefit for Officer Paul Beller ran out of food; organizers say they sold over 500 meals and all proceeds went to Beller’s recovery.

You can donate to Officer Beller’s recovery fund by clicking here.

­­­­­­Donations for officers Putnam, Mueller and Stewart can be made here.