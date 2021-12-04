One transported with life threatening injuries after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night that left one person with life threatening injuries.

It happened at the intersection of West William Cannon Dr. and Cooper Ln. The intersection is near South 1st Street.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported that one patient was involved and they were transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical, life threatening injuries.

#ATCEMS & @AustinFireInfo are on scene of an Auto vs Pedestrian Collision at W William Cannon Dr / Cooper Ln (20:26). #ATCEMSMedics reporting 1 patient involved, who has been declared a Trauma Alert & is being prepped for transport. Expect #ATXTraffic delays in the area, MTF… — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 5, 2021

It’s the third pedestrian versus vehicle crash in Austin in the last 24-hours. Two people died as a result of those previous collisions.