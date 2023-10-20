DEL VALLE, Texas — One person suffered serious injuries after a vehicle-pedestrian crash near the Circuit of the Americas on Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., medics, Travis County Fire Rescue and the Austin Fire Department responded to the crash at 7300-7711 Elroy Road in Del Valle, which is north of COTA.

Medics said one person was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

No other information was available Friday, and medics were no longer on the scene.