TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person was seriously injured after a single-vehicle rollover in southeast Travis County Wednesday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., ATCEMS medics, the Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue responded to the rollover at S. US 183 Highway and East William Cannon Drive, medics said.

One adult patient was involved, and medics gave CPR to the patient before transporting them to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with serious injuries, medics said.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.

The incident remained under investigation Wednesday.