AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was killed and another sent to the hospital after an overnight shooting in south Austin Saturday morning.

According to Austin police, the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Turnstone Drive.

APD confirms that the first victim was a black male in his 30’s. There’s no word yet on the status of the second victim.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.