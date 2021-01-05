One person dead in shooting involving two APD officers; no officers hurt

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say one person is dead in a shooting involving two APD officers early Tuesday morning. At this hour it remains unclear what led up to the shooting and details about who died.

Police say two officers fired shots but it was not known who they hit. The officers were not hurt.

Police say they got the call at 12:34 a.m. in the 2500 block of Wickersham Lane near Oltorf Street.

They did not have many other details about the case. They did confirm APD Chief Brian Manley is on the scene.

