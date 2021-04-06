One-of-a-kind mini-golf course, WWII museum opening in Buda

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A memorial in Buda is honoring veterans present and past — with a twist.

A one-of-a-kind Memorial Miniature Golf and WWII Museum will be officially open next weekend.

The owners said it’s the only WWII-themed mini golf course with a museum in the state.

“Each hole will meet Texas education guidelines for social studies and geography,” its founders said. “[It’s] a fun place for families to honor veterans past and present.”

The owner of “Memorial Miniature Golf and WWII Museum” Brian McKinney said he had a literal dream two years ago, where the idea for the concept came to him.

There are 18 holes on the course. McKinney said community members will have the opportunity to dedicate a hole to a veteran. From there, McKinney will do research, and will have a plaque made, which will be displayed on stands throughout the course.

On the 1.5 acres where the attraction sits, you’ll find artificial and preserved pieces of history, specific to WWII. The course connects to a museum that will house more historic WWII pieces.

McKinney said his grandfather was a WWII veteran, making this business even more special for he and his family.

There is a local 97-year-old WWII Veteran who lives in Hays County, who McKinney discovered was in the same unit as his grandfather.

Since meeting, McKinney said the two have become very close. He told KXAN that this war hero has been an advocate of the course and museum coming to the area since he learned of McKinney’s idea.

KXAN’s Jala Washington will get a behind-the-scenes look at this new attraction, including how the local WWII veteran is reacting to it. This story will be updated with pictures, videos and photos and will air Wednesday.