One man dead, two people detained after shooting

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — Round Rock Police say a man is dead and two people are detained after a shooting Sunday night.

Police say they responded to reports of gunshots Sunday night at 10 p.m. on Louis Henna Boulevard near Greenlawn Boulevard. This is east of SH 45 and I-35. Officers say they found a man with gunshot wounds and took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have not released the name of the victim. A spokesperson for the City of Round Rock says police detained two people. At this time it’s unclear how they are connected to the investigation.

Round Rock Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call police.