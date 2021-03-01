One man dead after shooting at North Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating the motive behind a deadly shooting in north Austin.

APD got a call of gunshots late Sunday night shortly after 11:30 p.m. Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound on West St. Johns Avenue near North Lamar Boulevard. Officers started CPR while Austin-Travis County EMS arrived. Police say the man died shortly after.

APD detectives are talking to witnesses at the Midtown Commons at Crestview Station apartments. Police say the crime scene extends from inside an apartment into the street. Officers did not say if the man lived at the apartment complex.

Investigators have a suspect in mind but did not elaborate. Police say there is no threat to the public.