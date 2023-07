TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Department of Public Safety said one person died Wednesday after a crash on FM 1327 in Southern Travis County.

DPS said troopers responded to the crash around 10:20 a.m. on FM 1327 near Turnersville Road. That is about 1.5 miles east of Interstate 35 near Buda.

According to DPS, the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, who died at the scene.

The driver remained the scene, according to DPS.

The agency said the investigation is ongoing.