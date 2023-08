TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Department of Public Safety launched an investigation Friday morning after a deadly rollover crash in western Travis County.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened around 1:35 a.m. on Lakehurst Road near Happy Hollow. That’s north of Bee Creek Road and Texas Highway 71.

ATCEMS said an adult died at the scene of the crash. The agency said the rollover crash did involve an ejection but had no other details.