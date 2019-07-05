One dies after fight between two homeless men in downtown Austin on July 4

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have arrested a homeless man they say was involved in a disturbance that left another man dead in downtown Austin over the Fourth of July.

Authorities responded to a call of a disturbance between two homeless men at the 100 block of Fifth Street, near Congress Avenue, at 5:22 p.m. Police say witnesses were performing CPR on an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk as they arrived at the scene.

Austin-Travis County EMS continued to try to resuscitate the victim. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m.

Detectives say witness testimony identified the suspect as 63-year-old Robert Batiste. Footage of the altercation allegedly showed Batiste and the victim fighting.

The Travis County Medical Examiner and is in the process of identifying the cause of death. Investigators say the victim’s identity is still unknown. Batiste was arrested at the scene and faces a manslaughter charge.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to come forward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.