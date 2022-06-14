AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man died Tuesday morning after being shot by a Leander Police officer who was a member of the Central Texas Regional SWAT team at a north Austin hotel.

According to Cedar Park Police, the team had executed a search warrant for drugs from the Cedar Park organized crime unit at the InTown Suites Extended Stay on North Lamar Boulevard near Rundberg Lane at 12:30 a.m.

Leander Police say the officer shot and killed a 34-year-old man. Police say the officer is on paid leave. They did not identify the officer or the man who died.

Austin Travis County EMS tells KXAN one person died at the scene of gunshot wounds and a second person was taken to the hospital. The second person did not have gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

According to the Cedar Park Police website, the Central Texas Regional SWAT team is made of up of the Cedar Park Police Department, the Leander Police Department, and the Georgetown Police Department.

The city of Leander told KXAN it had no comment as of Tuesday morning. Georgetown Police told KXAN none of their officers fired weapons during the shooting.

The SWAT team was established in 2014.