Austin Police investigate after a man is shot and killed in north Austin. (KXAN: Richard Bowes)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man died late Wednesday night after being found with a gunshot wound at a north Austin apartment complex.

Police say someone called them at around 10:40 p.m. to say the man was bleeding out and needed help.

When officers arrived at the complex on Swallow Court, they found the man had been shot. He died shortly after.

Police do not have any information on any suspects.

Swallow Court is near North Lamar Boulevard and U.S. 183.