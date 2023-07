TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A vehicle and a motorcyclist collided on Lime Creek Rd. Saturday night, according to a social media post from Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

First responders performed CPR on an adult patient at the scene. However, those efforts were unsuccessful, and the patient died at the scene.

Along with ATCEMS, ESD 14 and STAR Flight responded to the scene.