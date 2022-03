AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) says an adult died after a motorcycle ‘collision’ near Middle Fiskville Road and the I-35 northbound ramp overnight.

When ATCEMS first arrived at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, CPR was done, according to a tweet.

They later said one person on the scene had been pronounced dead.

A driver involved in the collision stayed on scene, Austin Police said.