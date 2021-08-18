1 dead after being shot by Pflugerville police officer Wednesday

News

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers and the Travis County District Attorney are investigating after a Pflugerville police officer shot and killed someone early Wednesday morning.

Pflugerville Police say officers went to a disturbance call on Lanark Loop just after midnight. That’s near the intersection of Picadilly Drive and Grand Avenue Parkway.

  • A Pflugerville police officer shot and killed someone who they say had a weapon and was trying to break down a door on Larnak Loop early Wednesday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
    A Pflugerville police officer shot and killed someone who they say had a weapon and was trying to break down a door on Larnak Loop early Wednesday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • A Pflugerville police officer shot and killed someone who they say had a weapon and was trying to break down a door on Larnak Loop early Wednesday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
    A Pflugerville police officer shot and killed someone who they say had a weapon and was trying to break down a door on Larnak Loop early Wednesday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • A Pflugerville police officer shot and killed someone who they say had a weapon and was trying to break down a door on Larnak Loop early Wednesday morning. (KXAN photo/Nabil Remadna)
    A Pflugerville police officer shot and killed someone who they say had a weapon and was trying to break down a door on Larnak Loop early Wednesday morning. (KXAN photo/Nabil Remadna)

Police say someone who lived at a home had a weapon and was trying to break down a door. Moments after police arrived, an officer shot and killed that person.

Police say the officer is now on administrative leave. Investigators will look at the video from body cameras.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss