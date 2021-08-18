1 dead after being shot by Pflugerville police officer Wednesday

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers and the Travis County District Attorney are investigating after a Pflugerville police officer shot and killed someone early Wednesday morning.

Pflugerville Police say officers went to a disturbance call on Lanark Loop just after midnight. That’s near the intersection of Picadilly Drive and Grand Avenue Parkway.

A Pflugerville police officer shot and killed someone who they say had a weapon and was trying to break down a door on Larnak Loop early Wednesday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

A Pflugerville police officer shot and killed someone who they say had a weapon and was trying to break down a door on Larnak Loop early Wednesday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

A Pflugerville police officer shot and killed someone who they say had a weapon and was trying to break down a door on Larnak Loop early Wednesday morning. (KXAN photo/Nabil Remadna)

Police say someone who lived at a home had a weapon and was trying to break down a door. Moments after police arrived, an officer shot and killed that person.

Police say the officer is now on administrative leave. Investigators will look at the video from body cameras.