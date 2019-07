AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities responded to an auto-pedestrian crash in northeast Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics were sent to the 8700 block of Cross Park Drive near Cameron Road at 2:39 a.m.

An adult man was declared dead at the scene. Closures and delays are expected in the area as officers investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it with more information.