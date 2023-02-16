WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Oncor on Thursday morning reported 1,007 customers in Williamson County were without power as of 2:50 a.m.
693 customers were in the Jarrell area.
The power company did not give a time of when power would be restored.
According to the Oncor website, the company serves 121,691 customers in Williamson County which means .83% of the county’s customer base was impacted.
KXAN asked Oncor what caused the outage and when the power would be restored. We will update this story with the company’s reply.