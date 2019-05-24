Ole Miss AD Bjork hired as Texas A&M athletic director

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Ross Bjork has been hired as Texas A&M’s athletic director.

Bjork, who is the athletic director at Mississippi, will take over for Scott Woodward, who left for the same job at LSU last month.

Bjork won’t start at Texas A&M until July 8 and R.C. Slocum will remain the interim athletic director until then before transitioning back to special assistant to the president of the university.

Bjork has been the AD at Mississippi since 2012. He helped the department increase its revenue from $57 million to $117 million.

Before taking over at Mississippi, Bjork was the athletic director at Western Kentucky from 2010-12. From 2005-10 he was the senior associate athletic director for external relations at UCLA.