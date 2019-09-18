Old fire hoses repurposed for school safety

NEW MEXICO (KOB) — Preparing for school shootings has become a very serious reality for students, teachers and first responders.

So when firefighter Aaron McDevitt saw the Glendale Fire Department come up with this idea that would keep students and staff safe, he pitched it to the Rio Rancho school district.

The Rio Rancho fire department cut up retired fire hoses, something the department already has to recycle.

“We have to test these fire hoses,” explained McDevitt. “And if they fail the different parameters, then they’re out of service and we can’t use them anymore.”

Each classroom has an old fire hose sleeve on the wall that a teacher can slip over the door hinge so the door can’t open.

“Not be able to let someone in on a lockdown or shelter in place,” said Rio Rancho Public Schools Director of Safety and Security, Mike Padilla.

Firefighters have been cutting up old hoses for about 10 months—making about 700 of them.

