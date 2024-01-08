AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Fire Protection Association said nearly a third of all Christmas tree-related fires happen in the month of January after the holidays.

Lorraine Carli, a spokesperson for the NFPA, said in a four-year-stretch between 2017 and 2021 there were an estimated 150 home fires that began with Christmas trees. Those fires resulted in 10 injuries, $14 million of damage, and one death.

“It’s so unfortunate when we see home fire deaths, particularly around this time of year because we do see more fires in the winter months because of a number of things that happen in homes,” Carli explained.

As the tree stays in your home longer, it gets drier and drier. Carli said if you see a greater number of tree needles shedding off onto the floor, it’s time to get the tree out. Any kind of fire that starts in your house can become even worse with something as large as a dry Christmas tree adding fuel to the fire.

“We’re well past the holidays. Your tree is dry. Please get it out of the home so you don’t have that risk to fire, and if you do have a fire, that’s a tremendous amount of fuel in your home fueling a fire,” Carli said.

Safety tips

When taking down your ornaments and decorations off your tree, you will want to follow these safety tips.

When unplugging lights, pull from the gripping area so you do not damage the wire and insulation of the cord. This can cause an increase risk of shock and electrical fire, according to the NFPA.

When storing your lights, wrap them in individual plastic bags or around a plastic cardboard. If you see any damaged lights, be sure to throw them out so you do not use it for next year, Carli explained.

Where to get rid of your tree

The city of Austin held holiday tree recycling earlier this month at Zilker Park. Those trees will be turned into compost that will be free to anyone who wants it on Jan. 10.

The city’s website also provides other locations where you can drop off your tree for free. Those include: