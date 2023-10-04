MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A structure fire in Marble Falls was last reported as 90% contained, with small flare-ups from time to time, the Marble Falls Police Department said on social media Wednesday.

Shortly before 9 p.m., MFPD said crews will be on the scene all night with the fire, located on U.S. 281 and 1st Street.

U.S. 281 will be closed for a few more hours, according to police. Traffic is being detoured down Avenue G. Furthermore, the area of U.S. 281 from 1st Street to 2nd Street down Avenue H will be closed until the scene is cleared, police said.

Police said drivers should avoid the area unless travel in that direction is essential.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.