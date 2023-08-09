CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials are responding to a fire in Caldwell County, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said on social media Wednesday.
CCSO reported the fire shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Dickerson Road with reports of heavy smoke. The fire is being called the Plum Hopper fire.
The fire is estimated at 35 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.