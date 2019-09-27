Man, police sniper who shot him identified after deadly standoff Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man accused of shooting at police before being shot by a police sniper has been identified. The Austin Police Department has also released the name of the officer who fired at him during a standoff in northeast Austin Sunday.

Fred Louis Babcock, 74, was killed after police say he barricaded himself in an apartment at 2104 East Anderson Lane and fired multiple shots at the SWAT team members outside. The senior police officer who shot him is Matt Harmatauk, who has worked for the department for more than 24 years.

Babcock’s wife had called police around 7:15 p.m. and told them she had locked herself in the back bedroom of the apartment because Babcock was threatening to hurt her. Police forced their way into the apartment to get her out, and she went to the hospital to get her injuries treated.

Neighbors in the area evacuated during the standoff.