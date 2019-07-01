Off the grid: How to prevent Google from tracking you

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Worried about Google knowing everything about you? Well, there are some new ways to protect your privacy; Two new privacy options are available, as of last week.

First, Google launched a new auto-delete feature. Up until now, the only way to erase your location, app and search history was to do it manually. Google claims your data helps make their products more useful. After a year in which user privacy became a hot topic, they’ve unveiled an auto-delete function for all of your data.

Here’s how it works:

Open your Google account on either your phone or desktop Scroll to privacy and personalization Go to activity controls Select ‘web and app activity’ Then ‘manage activities’ Choose to delete automatically Then, you can choose for your data to be deleted every 18 or 3 months Finally, hit ‘next’ then ‘continue’ and your preferences will be saved

YouTube, which is owned by Google, is giving you more options to control what you see on your homepage.

On your phone:

Go to your YouTube app Go the app’s homepage Scroll down until you see a video recommendation you do not like Tap the three dots Select ‘hide this channel’

YouTube is also introducing features to help you understand why a video was recommended to you.

Both the Google and YouTube privacy features are rolling out over the next few weeks. So if you don’t have the options today, check back later.