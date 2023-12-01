AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly half of all children are not properly buckled in their car seat, but on Saturday December 2, you’ll have an opportunity to make sure your kiddo doesn’t fall into that category.

At a Texas Department of Transportation Community Event, there will be an update on the Oak Hill Parkway Construction progress, a car seat check, and construction vehicles and emergency vehicles on display.

Since the last time we checked in on the Oak Hill Parkway Construction in Southwest Austin, there have been some big changes.

“One of the big things that we’ve done here recently, earlier this month, we opened the eastbound us to 90 main lanes that are lowered main lane. So you’re gonna get a taste of what the Oak Hill Parkway project is going to be like when it’s completed,” said Bradley Wheelis, a TXDOT Spokesperson.

It should be completed in early 2026, but in the meantime it does mean heavy traffic through the Hwy 290 Hwy 71 corridor, which sometimes also interrupts local businesses.

“We know that construction can be frustrating and annoying. And so we try to keep as many lanes open during the day and especially peak hours as possible,” said Wheelis.

TxDOT said it does its best to give residents and businesses a heads up if the work will require a driveway closure, or perhaps water or power issues.

Part of that community outreach is taking place this weekend at its family-friendly touch a truck event.

“This is something where we try to get the community to come out and take a look at some of the equipment that we use on the Oak Hill Parkway project. I think the kids are going to find this fascinating adults too. We’ll also have some equipment from first responders and ambulance fire truck, and our hero truck will be out there as well,” said Wheelis.

They’re also offering car seat checks, as 46% of children are not properly bucked into their car seat. But if you can’t make it, you can still get a car seat check if you need one.

“If you go to www.SaveMeWithaSeat.org and you can look up your nearest TxDOT location. And we do car seat checks any time of the year,” said Wheelis.