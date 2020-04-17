Ray Benson beats COVID-19, and other feel-good stories

ARLINGTON, TX – JUNE 07: Musician Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel performs onstage at George Strait’s ‘The Cowboy Rides Away Tour’ final stop at AT&T Stadium at AT&T Stadium on June 7, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for George Strait)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The coronavirus has completely changed our lives — for journalists, too. Every single day it’s one of the busiest news days of the year. And most of it is bad — the daily death toll, unemployment, isolation.

But there’s a lot of good, too. Every single day Texans continue to send us things that make us smile. Here are just a few of them on this Friday. Plus an extra bonus from the U.K. We hope they brighten your day, too.

Family members visit loved ones during nursing home parade

A nursing home in north Austin welcomed visitors for the first time in weeks as a parade of loved ones drove by to say hello.

Guests at Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehab got to even go outside for the parade, while wearing masks and staying far enough away that they weren’t put at risk.

“We’re driving by and we’re not getting out of the car. Everyone’s wearing their mask, all the clients are wearing their masks, staff is wearing their masks. And their loved ones are wearing their mask. I just think it’s really nice that they did this,” said Dee Dee Wilson, who is the daughter of a guest at the nursing home.

Ray Benson beats COVID-19, plans to sing Friday

Local musician Ray Benson says he’s kicked COVID-19 and is feeling a lot better these days.

“I’m back in the saddle again. I sure appreciate all the love and support from all over the world, really,” Benson said.

The Asleep at the Wheel singer says he is feeling so good, he plans to be back behind the mic for a new episode of Austin Outer Limits tonight on Sirius XM’s Willie’s Roadhouse. It airs Friday night at 7 p.m.

Man running 100 miles around neighborhood to raise money for food bank

(KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

An Austin man plans to run 100 miles around his neighborhood and turn all those laps into dollars for the Central Texas Food Bank.

KXAN’s Todd Bailey highlighted the goal of local runner Remo Spagnol. Spagnol says he wants to go the social distance for those in need. His virtual race will take place in his southwest Austin neighborhood.

He hopes to raise $5,000.

99-year-old WWII vet’s goal of 100 laps for $1,200 turns into $15 million

Today I completed my final 10 laps, and although the mission is complete – I am going to keep on going.



The donations stand at 15.5 MILLION pounds – wow.



Thank you all – now let's continue to support our NHS!



Images by Emma Sohl – Capture The Light Photography#walkwithtom pic.twitter.com/UhDmUD3HCO — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 16, 2020

A 99-year-old World War II veteran in Britain said he wanted to raise money for health services to fight the coronavirus in his country.

He said he would try to walk 100 laps around his backyard by his 100th birthday on April 30. His initial goal was a modest £1,000, roughly $1,200. As of Friday morning, he has raised more than $22.8 million.

Retired army Capt. Tom Moore completed his final 10 laps Thursday — two weeks ahead of schedule — as British soldiers performed a guard of honor around his accomplishment.

He even got a message from Prince William, who called it an “incredible achievement.”