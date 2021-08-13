Now Casting: A new Netflix Austin-based reality show

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Want to be on Netflix? The streaming giant wants to find its next Chrishell Stause from “Selling Sunset” or Antoni Porowski from “Queer Eye.”

In the last few years, the streaming service has pushed out hit reality shows like “Love Is Blind,” “Bling Empire,” and “Too Hot to Handle,” and is now growing its reality roster with a new show called “Roaring Twenties,” based in Austin.

The show will follow a group of twenty-somethings on the quest to find success and love during the 2020s, while living in one of the fastest-growing cities in America.

The streamer launched its largest online casting searches, allowing hopefuls to submit a 1-minute video of themselves to audition for a slew of shows.

The submission says “no need for ring lights or glam, just be the real you.” However, the real you must be at least 18 years old and live in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom or Ireland.