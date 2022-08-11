SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sometimes you can live in a neighborhood for years without really knowing who lives around you.

That mystery can be fun for a little while, but eventually, you will be put in a situation where you desperately need a neighbor — and that’s when things can get stressful. So, why not skip the hassle and join an app that will help you connect with those who live around you?

Here’s a quick and simple guide to getting started on the Nextdoor app.

Making an account

Making an account with Nextdoor is not difficult. All you’ll need is your address and an email.

You can download the app for through the App Store on an Apple device by clicking or tapping the link here. You can download it from the Google Play store by clicking or tapping on the link here.

If you are wanting to make your account without using a mobile device, don’t worry. There is a website you can sign up through as well. You can find that website through the link here.

You will have to verify your address, which is the most complicated part of this process. Don’t fret: there is a helpful link on their website (which you can find here) that explains the many ways you can do this.

The easiest way is to allow the app to have access to your location while you are registering. Then it can easily see that you are where you say you are. The verification process is important as it prevents outsiders from joining your neighborhood online and ensures that the people you are talking to actually live in your area.

Posting to Nextdoor

Once you have your account set up and your address verified, you’ll be able to post on the app. For using Nextdoor through a web browser you will do this by clicking the “Post” button on the far left-hand corner of the page.

From there, you can write up your post like you would any other post on the internet, select who is able to see it (Do you want just neighbors to know what’s up or everyone in surrounding areas?) and add photos. You can also add a location tag or create a poll.

Once you have written up your post, you will be able to click the “Post” button on the upper right-hand corner.

Then you’ve done it. You’ve made your first post. Now it’s time to check out what other people in your area have to say.

Viewing posts in your area

To view posts in your area, you can click the home button. For the web browser version of Nextdoor, that button is on the upper left-hand corner of the page. Once you click it, you will see not only posts from your area but posts from surrounding areas as well as the occasional “popular” post from outside your area.

If you’re trying to see just posts from your own neighborhood, you can click the name of your neighborhood on your profile page to get to it.

What if you own a business?

You can use the app for the promotion of your business by following a similar process and registering your business with the app. The video linked here will tell you all you need to know about starting a business profile on Nextdoor.

If all of this sounds a little complicated, it’s going to be okay. There is a helpful website created by Nextdoor that you can find by clicking or tapping the link here. This website will assist you with the questions you have and show you even more tips and tricks for making the most of your Nextdoor experience.