AUSTIN (KXAN) — Although the summer swim season is in full swing, the Beverly S. Sheffield Northwest District Park is dealing with a large leak near its popular pool.

From several sides of the Northwest Pool, water flowed into the grass, parking lot and a nearby creek.

Due to the dry drought conditions, nearby neighbors are in stage 1 watering restrictions.

This means that they’re somewhat restricted in how long they can water their yards and lawns.

Some residents felt that the leak was a large waste of water while reporting the incident to Austin 311 Sunday.

They then turned things over to Austin Parks and Recreation Department, who sent over a team of plumbers to the park Tuesday.

According to the department, the plumbers dug through the leak today and discovered that it was coming from the water line that feeds directly into the pool fill line.

They then began the process of gathering parts this afternoon.

Starting Wednesday, the team of plumbers will begin making repairs.

Flooding at public pools is a problem the City of Austin has dealt with several times in recent years.

In 2018, Givens Pool in East Austin was leaking 60,000 gallons of water per day. The city spent $250,000 to repair the pool.