Northbound I-35 closed at Highway 29 in Georgetown after 18-wheelers crash, spill soda

Two 18-wheelers crashed on I-35 near Highway 29 in Georgetown and the northbound lanes will be closed until at least 9 a.m., TxDOT says. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 just north of Highway 29 will be closed until 9 a.m. after two 18-wheelers crashed Thursday morning, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

According to Georgetown police, one of the drivers had to be freed from their vehicle and was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The other driver was uninjured. One of the 18-wheelers was carrying a load of soft drinks and it spilled onto the road. GPD said TxDOT is on the scene cleaning up “a big mess.”

Two 18-wheelers crashed on I-35 near Highway 29 in Georgetown and the northbound lanes will be closed until at least 9 a.m., TxDOT says. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Two 18-wheelers crashed on I-35 near Highway 29 in Georgetown and the northbound lanes will be closed until at least 9 a.m., TxDOT says. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Two 18-wheelers crashed on I-35 near Highway 29 in Georgetown and the northbound lanes will be closed until at least 9 a.m., TxDOT says. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Two 18-wheelers crashed on I-35 near Highway 29 in Georgetown and the northbound lanes will be closed until at least 9 a.m., TxDOT says. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Two 18-wheelers crashed on I-35 near Highway 29 in Georgetown and the northbound lanes will be closed until at least 9 a.m., TxDOT says. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

TxDOT tweeted at 1:48 a.m. about the crash. TxDOT said traffic is detouring to exit 261.