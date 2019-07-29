North Texas woman on a mission to collect diapers for those in need

RICHARDSON, Texas (KXAN) — A North Texas woman is working to collect as many diapers as she can to help families who can’t afford what can be a large and necessary expense.

Tommie Wright learned of the difficulties many families face at a recent Rotary Club meeting, according to a report from NBC affiliate KXAS. If people can’t afford diapers, they often go longer between changing them. Some even reuse the few they have, Wright learned.

So she started collecting as many diapers as she could for Network of Community Ministries, a non-profit based in Richardson. Its CEO, Cindy Shafer, said last year the group helped about 7,000 families with diapers, a clothing closet, a food pantry and education services.

“Children didn’t ask to be in the situations that they’re in and I don’t think kids should have to worry about the adult problems their families are facing,” Shafer said. “If we can just do something to make these kids’ lives as normal as possible, why shouldn’t we do that, why wouldn’t we do that?”

Wright’s diaper drive has collected about $10,000 in addition to diapers that have been directly donated.

In Central Texas, about one in three families goes without clean and dry diapers. Here, the Austin Diaper Bank works to support more than 10,000 families each year. It’s goal for 2019 is to provide 600,000 diapers for those in need. People can find information on how to donate or volunteer on its website.