North I-35 shut down following two-vehicle crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police shut down the mainlanes of north Interstate 35 early Friday morning just south of Rundberg Lane after a two-vehicle crash sent three women to the hospital — one with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, two SUVs crashed while heading northbound around 1:30 a.m. Both vehicles appeared to be totaled with significant damage to all parts of the SUVs.

In addition to the woman with life-threatening injuries, Austin Travis County-EMS says a second woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a third woman had potentially serious injuries.

All traffic is being diverted to the I-35 frontage lanes.

This is a breaking news story. We will have live updates on KXAN News Today from 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.