North Carolina woman to help homeless with $250,000 lottery prize

WASHINGTON (AP) — National security adviser John Bolton was so alarmed by Rudy Giuliani's back-channel activities in Ukraine that he described President Donald Trump's personal lawyer as a "hand grenade who is going to blow everybody up," according to a former White House aide.

The aide, Fiona Hill, testified for more than 10 hours on Monday as part of the Democrats' impeachment probe into Trump's dealings with Ukraine. She detailed Bolton's concerns to lawmakers and told them that she had at least two meetings with National Security Council lawyer John Eisenberg about the matter at Bolton's request, according to a person familiar with the testimony who requested anonymity to discuss the confidential interview.