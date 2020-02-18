North Austin mom confesses to causing injuries that resulted in death of toddler, police say

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect Tamara Calvery faces an injury to a child – serious bodily injury causing death charge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 29-year-old woman faces a charge following the death of her 22-month-old child at a north Austin apartment.

APD says during an interview with Calvery, she admitted to causing the fatal injuries that led to Pearl Calvery’s death. Austin police are considering this the fifth homicide of 2020 and it is being investigated by its homicide unit, according to a release Tuesday.

Tamara Lynn Calvery faces a first-degree felony charge of serious bodily injury to a child causing death , according to a previous arrest affidavit.

On Jan. 17, Tamara Lynn Calvery told police in a call to 911 that her baby was not breathing and had a “big knot” on her head from hitting a dresser during a fall. When the dispatcher asked how the baby fell, Calvery said the child threw herself down when she refused to walk, the affidavit says.

Later, Calvery said the child, identified as Pearl Calvery, hit the right side of her head, which police noted was inconsistent with the observed injuries from the medical staff at Dell Children’s Medical Center, police say.

The 22-month-old died on Jan. 19. The medical examiner ruled the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head, the affidavit says.